3 Reasons I'm Bullish on MGM Resorts Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After closing out 2022 with a record fourth quarter, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has plenty to keep long-term investors optimistic. Here's why I'm bullish on this casino stock.Strong visitation to MGM's Las Vegas properties in Q4 2022 helped drive $2.3 billion in revenue, a remarkable 27% increase year over year for this business segment. More impressively, Q4 results set a new record for adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) for MGM's Las Vegas resorts.Driven largely by MGM Resorts' entertainment offerings, vacationers flocked to MGM's Las Vegas Strip properties in the fourth quarter. Year over year, same-store sales on the Strip grew 11%. Adjusted property EBITDAR for Strip resorts rose 26%, finishing at $877 million.Continue reading