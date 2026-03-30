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Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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30.03.2026 12:05:00

3 Reasons I'm Buying Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now

For a while, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the poster child for growth stocks. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case over the past five years, with its stock only up 38%, underperforming the S&P 500's nearly 67% gains in that time.This year hasn't gotten off to a great start, either. As of the market open on March 26, Amazon's stock is down about 6.5% year to date. One silver lining, though, is that it has been the theme for almost every mega tech company this year. If you look past Amazon's stock price struggles, its business remains rock-solid, and there are three reasons why I'd double down on the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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