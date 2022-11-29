|
29.11.2022 11:15:00
3 Reasons I'm Buying More Shares of Airbnb Instead of Disney
This year is almost in the books, but investors are already fretting about 2023. At best, a sharp economic slowdown looms as the world economy continues to grapple with high inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks' aggressive interest rate hikes to try and curb rising cost of living.Headed into this outlook, I'm looking to increase my position in Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), so it surpasses Disney (NYSE: DIS) as my top travel and entertainment stock. The travel industry could be in for a pullback if consumer spending takes a step back next year in this category, and that could dent Airbnb's financials. However, with shares already down over 40% in 2022, much of this potential weakness looks priced in. Here are three reasons why I'll be dollar-cost averaging to increase my position in Airbnb.Continue reading
