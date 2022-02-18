|
18.02.2022 11:25:00
3 Reasons I'm Buying More Upstart Stock
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has been taking the lending world by storm with its artificial-intelligence-based loan approval engine. The company uses thousands of data points to gauge people's creditworthiness for personal loans -- and now auto loans -- but it leaves out one of the major metrics that has historically been used for that purpose: the FICO-based credit score. Upstart is looking to provide a better alternative to the traditional credit score, which for many people poorly represents the actual risk they pose to a lender.What's special about Upstart is that it simply sells its decisions to banks looking to lend to consumers who have lower credit scores. As such, 94% of its revenue has no credit risk. The company reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 15, and the strong results showed that it has a viable route to becoming the new financial industry standard for determining creditworthiness. This stock is one that I wouldn't even think about selling, and I might even buy more soon. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!