The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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18.11.2026 19:45:02
3 Reasons I'm Not Selling a Single Share of VXUS No Matter What the Market Does in 2027
A lot of investors might be feeling nervous right now.
Investor enthusiasm about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has turned to skepticism. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index recently entered "correction" territory, with a decline of about 10.5% from its Oct. 6 record high. As of Nov. 5, that index was down about 14.7% since Oct. 6 -- about two-thirds of the way to a bear market (20% downturn).
What if the worries spread beyond tech stocks and the entire U.S. stock market enters a correction in 2027? What if there's an S&P 500 bear market that lasts a year or longer?
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