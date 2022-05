3 Reasons I'm Still Bullish on the Metaverse

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market can seem a little dismal these days , and even the metaverse is feeling it with token prices dropping, dragging down land values. But that doesn't mean the metaverse is done for. Oh, no. Right now is a great time to get a good long-term value for your dollar in the metaverse.Call me an extreme optimist, but despite crypto's stumble, I'm still bullish on metaverse real estate. It's a unique sort of asset class, and one that, while definitely feeling the pressure the rest of the investment world is under, seems to have enough going for it to weather the storm.Here's why I'm still bullish on the metaverse.Continue reading