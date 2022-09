3 Reasons I'm Still Bullish on Veeva Systems Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) sold off after the company reported its earnings for the second fiscal quarter (which ended July 31, 2022). This drop added to the company's overall underperformance this year as shares of Veeva are now down about 33% year-to-date.This drop came after the company lowered its guidance, but the long-term future for this software business still looks bright. The company provides software and data storage tools to the life sciences industry, helping life sciences companies with all operations -- from clinical trials to customer relationship management. Veeva might be experiencing minor short-term pain, but there are many reasons to like the company for the long term. Here are three reasons I'm still optimistic about Veeva's long-term prospects. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading