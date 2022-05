3 Reasons Investors Are Worried About Zoom Stock This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was one of investors' favorite stocks in earlier phases of the pandemic. Its video communication platform became a household name as millions of in-person events and meetings moved to the digital space. Sales and earnings soared thanks to the rising user base.But that Wall Street optimism has reversed in recent months on fears about where growth trends will settle now that social distancing is ending.Let's look at a few reasons why investors are so nervous heading into the Q1 report for fiscal 2023 on May 23.Continue reading