30.04.2022 14:55:00
3 Reasons Investors Shouldn't Be Concerned About Spotify's 70% Drawdown
In 2022, investors are impatient with companies that are investing for growth and not showing any current profits. Many of these fast-growing technology and consumer internet stocks have gotten clobbered this year, down 50% or more in just a few short months. Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) is one of them. The audio platform just reported strong growth in its Q1 earnings results, but investors decided to sell off the stock because of a lack of progress in expanding gross margins and generating meaningful profits. As of this writing, the stock is down a whopping 60% year-to-date, and hit an all-time low of approximately $97 a share at the close today. A huge drawdown is never fun to go through, but is part of the process sometimes when holding an unprofitable stock. Here are three reasons investors shouldn't panic about the recent drop in Spotify stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
