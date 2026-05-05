Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.05.2026 02:30:00

3 Reasons It's Not Too Late to Buy Eli Lilly Stock

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) continues to prove the doubters wrong. Despite fears that the company's shares are overvalued, and that stiff competition in the GLP-1 market will eventually catch up to the drugmaker, Eli Lilly posted yet another excellent performance during the first quarter that breathed new life into the stock. Eli Lilly's shares jumped by about 10% after its earnings release on April 30. However, Eli Lilly's shares are still down by 10% to date, and at current levels, it isn't too late to invest in the company. Here are three reasons why. Image source: The Motley Fool.In the first quarter, Eli Lilly's revenue of $19.8 billion grew by 56% year over year. Top-line growth rates of this caliber are exceedingly rare for major pharmaceutical companies, but not so much for Eli Lilly. The company's sales have consistently increased at an incredible clip over the past couple of years compared to those of its similarly sized peers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eli Lilly

mehr Analysen
04.02.26 Eli Lilly Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.12.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eli Lilly 826,70 -0,25% Eli Lilly

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter keine Lösung im Nahost-Konflikt: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Handel in Hongkong mit Verlusten - Feiertag in China und Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag Optimismus zu sehen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt im Handelsverlauf zu. Am Dienstag dominierten in Fernost die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen