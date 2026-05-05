Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
05.05.2026 02:30:00
3 Reasons It's Not Too Late to Buy Eli Lilly Stock
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) continues to prove the doubters wrong. Despite fears that the company's shares are overvalued, and that stiff competition in the GLP-1 market will eventually catch up to the drugmaker, Eli Lilly posted yet another excellent performance during the first quarter that breathed new life into the stock. Eli Lilly's shares jumped by about 10% after its earnings release on April 30. However, Eli Lilly's shares are still down by 10% to date, and at current levels, it isn't too late to invest in the company. Here are three reasons why. Image source: The Motley Fool.In the first quarter, Eli Lilly's revenue of $19.8 billion grew by 56% year over year. Top-line growth rates of this caliber are exceedingly rare for major pharmaceutical companies, but not so much for Eli Lilly. The company's sales have consistently increased at an incredible clip over the past couple of years compared to those of its similarly sized peers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
30.04.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Überraschend starkes Quartal für Lilly - Ziele angehoben (dpa-AFX)
|
30.04.26
|Eli Lilly profits more than double as weight-loss revenue soars (Financial Times)
|
30.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Überraschend starkes Quartal für Lilly - Pharmahersteller erhöht Ziele (dpa-AFX)
|
28.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|826,70
|-0,25%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter keine Lösung im Nahost-Konflikt: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Handel in Hongkong mit Verlusten - Feiertag in China und Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag Optimismus zu sehen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt im Handelsverlauf zu. Am Dienstag dominierten in Fernost die Bären.