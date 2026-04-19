Microsoft Aktie

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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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19.04.2026 21:00:00

3 Reasons It's Not Too Late to Buy the Dip on Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is roaring back. Since April began, the stock has jumped by more than 14% as of this writing. However, the tech leader is still down by over 20% since it hit its all-time high in October 2025. Could Microsoft maintain its recent momentum, or will ongoing developments -- including inflation and geopolitical tension -- drag the stock back down? It's hard to predict what will happen in the next few months. But for investors focused on the long game, there are excellent reasons to think it's still time to buy the dip. Here are three of them.Image source: The Motley Fool.One reason some investors are worried about Microsoft's prospects is that they believe the company's services will be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). It's not just Microsoft either. Many software stocks have been struggling for this very reason. However, how likely is it that AI will actually make Microsoft's products obsolete? Once upon a time, some people feared the same would happen to Alphabet. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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