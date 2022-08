3 Reasons Lemonade Stock Looks Sweeter Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Going into the company's second quarter, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was on the chopping block for many investors. Shares turned sour, falling more than 83% off their all-time highs. For a good reason, too. Lemonade has struggled with its cash burn and profitability, all while reporting a suboptimal gross loss ratio for several quarters in a row.However, this quarter showed signs of hope. The concerns investors have had with the stock -- while still present -- are potentially easing. Of course, there's still a long road ahead for Lemonade to become worthy of buying again, but the company just gave existing shareholders three reasons to hold on a little longer.