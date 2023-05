3 Reasons Medical Properties Trust Believes It Can Survive Its Current Challenges

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have crumbled over the past year. The stock price has been cut in half, pushing its dividend yield into the double digits. Several factors have weighed it down, including higher interest rates and financially challenged tenants.While the healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) is struggling these days, the management team believes it laid a solid foundation to support the company over the long term. Here are the three factors that drive this view.Medical Properties Trust has three co-founders, CEO Edward Aldag, CFO Steve Hamner, and COO Emmett McLean, who will retire later this year. Hamner discussed the company's financial foundation on its recent first-quarter call. He stated, "After a virtually unchanged business model since we started the company almost 20 years ago, I thought I would make a few comments relevant to analyzing that model's sustainability." Continue reading