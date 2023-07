3 Reasons Meta's Threads Could Be an Even Bigger Value-Add Than Reels

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) latest copycat product, Threads, is off to an incredible start.Meta launched Threads, a clone of Twitter, on Thursday, July 6. By the next morning, it had 30 million users, and it topped 100 million over that weekend. Meta is capitalizing on a disgruntled Twitter user base actively looking for alternatives and an easy signup process, by leveraging its existing Instagram users.Despite the rapid rise of Threads, Meta doesn't have any immediate plans to monetize the 100 million-plus people scrolling through the new app. Still, Threads could be an even bigger source of revenue growth over the coming years than Reels, the company's TikTok clone built into the Instagram and Facebook apps. Here are three reasons investors should be even more excited about Threads.