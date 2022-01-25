|
25.01.2022 14:10:00
3 Reasons Metaverse Real Estate in Decentraland Is a Good Investment
When venturing into buying real estate in the metaverse, it can feel like stepping off of a cliff into nothing. There's no tangible land, no sea, no sky, no molten core, no gravity holding it all together. But yet, it's something -- something that people are starting to really believe has a value. That's all it really takes, you know. The only reason we value anything is because we've collectively decided that the thing in question is important to our existence.And although virtual real estate absolutely follows many of the same principles that real-world real estate does, there's one element that we can't forget when we're investing in it -- your favorite platform isn't the only game in town, unlike real estate on planet Earth, where there's a fixed supply of dirt and grass.There is a lot of potential in the metaverse, but some platforms currently look like much better investments than others. I have a few favorites, but if I could only pick one, it would be Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA). Here are three reasons why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
