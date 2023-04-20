|
20.04.2023 15:55:00
3 Reasons Netflix Profits Will Soar This Year
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported first-quarter earnings this week, and the market didn't appear to love the results. Shares were down 3.2% the following day.While the streaming-giant's profit came in above expectations, top-line revenue came in slightly below, at 3.7% growth. Of note, foreign exchange hurt both revenue and profit margins. Growth would have been 8% ex-currency movements, and operating margins would have been higher. Still, investors should view Netflix in a different way now. Whereas the company used to be a high-growth stock that traded based on subscriber and revenue growth, it's now transitioning to a moderate-growth but higher-profit company.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.04.23
|Should You Buy Netflix Stock After Earnings? (MotleyFool)
|
20.04.23
|Netflix Is Still Expensive After 1Q23 Earnings (Forbes)
|
20.04.23
|1 Shocker in Netflix Earnings (MotleyFool)
|
20.04.23
|Netflix Waves Goodbye to Its Red Envelope Roots (MotleyFool)
|
20.04.23
|3 Reasons Netflix Profits Will Soar This Year (MotleyFool)
|
20.04.23
|With Growth Slowing, Is Netflix Stock Still A Buy? (Forbes)
|
20.04.23
|Where Will Netflix Stock Be in 1 Year? (MotleyFool)
|
20.04.23
|Trailer für Arnold Schwarzeneggers erste Serie im Netz (dpa-AFX)