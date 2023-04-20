Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 15:55:00

3 Reasons Netflix Profits Will Soar This Year

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported first-quarter earnings this week, and the market didn't appear to love the results. Shares were down 3.2% the following day.While the streaming-giant's profit came in above expectations, top-line revenue came in slightly below, at 3.7% growth. Of note, foreign exchange hurt both revenue and profit margins. Growth would have been 8% ex-currency movements, and operating margins would have been higher. Still, investors should view Netflix in a different way now. Whereas the company used to be a high-growth stock that traded based on subscriber and revenue growth, it's now transitioning to a moderate-growth but higher-profit company.Continue reading
