3 Reasons Netflix Should Bounce Back in July

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough few months for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). As we head into the final trading day of June, its shares are down by a stunning 70% year to date. A lot has gone wrong for the leading premium streaming service. In April, it delivered an ugly quarterly report, and it followed that with two small rounds of layoffs in May and June. The stock was already weak through the first three months of this year, but its sell-off only intensified as the fundamentals began to crumble. All that said, I'm not ready to give up on Netflix yet. Let's go over some of the things that could help the pioneer of premium on-demand video bounce back in the month ahead. Continue reading