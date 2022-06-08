|
3 Reasons Netflix Should Buy Roku, 1 Reason It Won't
Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, following an Insider report claiming that employees are starting to speculate a Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) acquisition of the leading smart TV operating system is on the horizon. The catalyst for the buyout buzz is reportedly Roku closing a trading window for its staff to sell vested shares in the company. It's a stretch, of course. There could be many positive or negative reasons for a company to prohibit employees from dumping their company's stock. Netflix potentially buying Roku is just the sauciest of the possibilities. Let's break down why a deal makes sense, but also a big reason why this chatter isn't likely to end with wedding bells. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
