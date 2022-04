3 Reasons Netflix Should Launch an Ad-Supported Version, and 2 Reasons It Has To

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the first time since Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) began streaming videos all the way back in 2007, the company is seriously considering an ad-supported version of its service. During the first-quarter conference call, CEO Reed Hastings said, "Think of us as quite open to offering even lower prices with advertising as a consumer choice." The company intends to explore the idea in detail over the course of the next couple of years.Hastings' comment is hardly a guarantee that we'll actually see a launch of a lower-cost, ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platform, but it should be considered a safe bet that we'll see it come to fruition at some point. There are three reasons Netflix should do so and two reasons it practically has to.Continue reading