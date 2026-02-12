NextEra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012
|
12.02.2026 15:30:00
3 Reasons NextEra Energy Shares Could Soar in 2026
Over the last five years, shares of Florida-based utility company NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) have badly lagged the markets. In a stretch in which the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) returned 77.5%, NextEra shares rose just 8.3%.While the stock's return since February 2021 is disappointing to investors, it shouldn't be surprising. Utility stocks, which are mostly defensive in nature, tend to compete with bonds for the favor of yield-seeking investors with little appetite for risk. Therefore, high interest rates have held back the sector that The New York Times once called "widow and orphan stocks" because of their resistance to economic downturns.Interestingly, The New York Times shared that assessment in the spring of 2000-- and in the 26 years since, NextEra shares haven't just been good for risk-averse people. They've been good for everybody, returning 1,700% while the dividend rose every year. Strikingly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has returned just 415% in that time frame.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
