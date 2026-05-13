Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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13.05.2026 19:15:00

3 Reasons Not to Buy Into the Hantavirus-Related Biotech Rally

An outbreak of the hantavirus on a cruise ship recently sparked a bit of a rally in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. While no one hopes this will become a global health crisis, if it does, those companies that develop and market effective vaccines for the hantavirus may be financially rewarded, so the argument goes. However, at this stage, it is likely not a good idea to buy into this rally. Let's consider three reasons why. Image source: Getty Images.While this is an evolving situation and we may not have all the facts yet, the information we have suggests that this is unlikely to become a global health crisis on the scale of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's why. COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets from an infected person. The hantavirus, by contrast, is primarily transmitted by contact with the saliva, droppings, or urine of infected rodents.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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