03.03.2022 14:49:00
3 Reasons Not to Sell Lucid Stock Right Now
Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) car deliveries aren't growing as fast as investors would like. In 2021, the company delivered just 125 vehicles, which clearly upset investors. But what was more disturbing was the company's reduced delivery target for 2022. Lucid now expects to deliver 12,000 to 14,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022, down from its earlier expectations of 20,000 deliveries for the year. Despite the seemingly bleak outlook, there are still key signs of progress that Lucid investors may be missing in a hurry to press the sell button. Here are three reasons why you should hold onto your Lucid holdings for now.Reservations for various versions of the company's Air sedan have risen to more than 25,000 from 17,000 in mid-November. That represents a 47% increase. If converted into orders, these reservations reflect potential sales of more than $2.4 billion. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
