3 Reasons Now Could Be the Best Buying Opportunity in 25 Years

The Nasdaq Composite is down 28% from its all-time high while the S&P 500 is down 17% from its all-time high as investors react negatively to inflation and rising interest rates. Over the last 25 years, we've seen five Nasdaq Composite bear markets: the dot-com burst of 2000 to 2002, the financial crisis from 2007 to 2009, the fall 2018 U.S.-China trade war-induced bear market, the 2020 COVID-19 bear market, and the bear market we are currently in.When you're in the thick of a bear market, it can be hard to have the confidence to buy -- especially when the short-term outlook looks bleak. But historically speaking, every bear market has been a phenomenal buying opportunity. And yes, the dot-com burst produced by far the most life-changing wealth as stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) crashed 93% off their highs. But there's a reason this article isn't discussing the best buying opportunity in the last 25 years but rather the easiest. Here's why I think it's relatively easy to be a buyer in today's bear market.