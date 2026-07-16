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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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16.07.2026 15:45:00
3 Reasons Nvidia Can Hit $300 per Share Before 2026 Is Over
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) currently trades at about $210 per share. However, I think there is a strong chance that Nvidia will top $300 per share before 2026 is over. That's nearly a 50% rally to close the year, which is an incredible return for that time frame.I've got three reasons that's possible, and investors should load up on shares as a result.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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