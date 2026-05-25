NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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25.05.2026 11:00:00

3 Reasons Nvidia Still Has Plenty of Room to Run

Although Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be the world's most valuable company, I think the stock still has a lot of room to rise. The market may have come to expect a lot from Nvidia, but there is a major growth runway ahead for the stock, and I think it's among the best buys right now.I've got three reasons Nvidia can continue rising, and all of them add up to make the stock a genius buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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