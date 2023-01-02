|
3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge in 2023
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were cut in half in 2022. Like many tech stocks, the semiconductor titan saw its growth slowed by inflation concerns and fears of a potential recession, which drove consumers and businesses to pare back their spending on technology.But while the economic environment is likely to remain challenging in the coming months, Nvidia's long-term prospects are tantalizing. Here's why the chipmaker's stock price appears set to rebound in the years ahead.Nvidia is a leader in accelerated computing. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) excel at rapidly processing large amounts of data. It combines these high-performance chips with specialized software to further speed up applications. Nvidia's accelerated computing systems, in turn, are powering some of the biggest trends in tech, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the metaverse. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
