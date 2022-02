3 Reasons Nvidia's $40 Billion Bid for Arm Holdings Failed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Feb. 7, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) formally announced the termination of its $40 billion bid for SoftBank's (OTC: SFTB.Y) Arm Holdings. SoftBank will retain the $1.25 billion that Nvidia had already prepaid to lock in the deal, while Nvidia will retain its 20-year license for Arm's chip designs. SoftBank now plans to spin off Arm in an IPO before the end of March 2023.Nvidia agreed to buy Arm back in September 2020 to create the "world's premier computing company for the age of AI." It had initially planned to close the deal by September 2021, but a barrage of competitive, regulatory, and internal problems derailed the massive deal. Let's review the three main reasons Nvidia's bid for Arm failed, and how its failure might impact the chipmaker's future.Image source: Nvidia.