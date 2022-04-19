|
3 Reasons PayPal Is a Golden Buying Opportunity Today
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders have experienced the best and worst in just a few short years. The fintech juggernaut rallied more than 200% from the start of the pandemic through September 2021. Much has changed since then -- PayPal shares are down 63% in the past six months versus a 1.9% decline in the S&P 500. The sell-off can be attributed to a variety of factors, most notably rising interest rates that continue to exert pressure on tech stocks. More recently, the Russia-Ukraine war and a disappointing 2022 forecast have stoked further concerns. PayPal's steep pullback grabbed my attention from the start -- how does the world's largest mobile payments company shed over half of its value in such a short period of time? In conducting my due diligence, I have concluded that PayPal's recent struggles stem from headwinds that are primarily short-term in nature. The company's long-term commercial prospects remain intact, and as a result, investors are presented with a golden buying opportunity. Let us now turn to three reasons investors should consider adding PayPal to their portfolios today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
