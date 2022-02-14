3 Reasons Perion Network Is Poised to Outperform Again in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advertising technology, or adtech, companies have largely thrived during the pandemic, and Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) is no exception.The Israeli small-cap stock known for connecting publishers and brands through its intelligent hub platform is up more than 250% since the start of 2020. Those gains have come as it's delivered strong growth on the top and bottom lines, made several acquisitions, and built out its video and connected TV (CTV) business.The company topped estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report, posting 38% revenue growth to $158 million, ahead of expectations at $145 million, and adjusted earnings per share was also up to $0.62, beating the consensus at $0.39. Perion also raised its guidance for 2022, calling for 30% revenue growth to between $610 million and $630 million. The 2022 guidance also projects a similar increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to between $88 million and $92 million.Continue reading