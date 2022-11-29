|
3 Reasons Pfizer Stock Will Crush the Broader Market in 2023
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a 173-year-old company with a huge portfolio of products. But the company truly became a household name rather recently -- in the early days of the pandemic. That's because Pfizer is the leader in the coronavirus vaccine and treatment market. And those products are set to generate more than $56 billion in sales this year.Still, as we head toward a post-pandemic world, some investors wonder about the future of Pfizer's stock. This year, Pfizer has dropped about 16%, in line with the S&P 500. But next year, with an expected decline in coronavirus product sales, will the shares follow? Not necessarily. In fact, there are three reasons Pfizer stock could crush the broader market in 2023.It's clear coronavirus vaccine sales probably will fall from today's levels. Most people who wanted a vaccine already got their primary series. And once the situation shifts from pandemic to endemic, the urgency to get vaccinated won't be as great.Continue reading
