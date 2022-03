3 Reasons Real Estate Is a Long-Term Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're considering investing in real estate , you should be prepared to make a long-term commitment.While it's sometimes possible to buy a property and flip it quickly at a profit, this can be a risky approach. And it's unlikely to pay off unless you know the local market very well, time your purchase perfectly, and are prepared to put in some sweat equity to help ensure the property appreciates before you sell.In most cases, however, you're far better off treating the purchase of any property as a long-term investment, whether you're buying a house to live in or a space to rent out. Here are three big reasons.