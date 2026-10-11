Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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11.10.2026 17:30:00
3 Reasons Rocket Lab Stock Could Double in 2027 -- and 1 Reason It Might Not
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) has quickly become one of the more interesting names in the space race. With several growth drivers ahead, the company has many reasons to deliver huge upside. Below are three catalysts that could send the stock sharply higher by the end of 2027, along with the one risk that could hold it back.
One of the more interesting parts of the Rocket Lab investment case is its growing exposure to defense spending around space. For example, the company has already secured more than $1.3 billion of Space Development Agency awards to build and operate military satellite constellations.
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