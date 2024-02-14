|
14.02.2024 17:45:00
3 Reasons Roku Doesn't Have to Worry About Walmart Buying Vizio
Tuesday was a challenging day for investors, but it was particularly rough for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders. The stock was trading lower by as much as 11% before closing with a nearly 9% decline. There was no Roku-specific news to account for the streaming video pioneer's slide. It doesn't report fresh financials until Thursday afternoon.Shares of Roku tumbled after The Wall Street Journal reported that Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is in talks to acquire TV manufacturer Vizio (NYSE: VZIO) in a $2 billion deal. The potential pairing would be more about Vizio's growing smart-TV operating system platform than its meandering hardware business, placing market share leader Roku in the crosshairs.Scary stuff? Not really. Let's go over some of the reasons why this shouldn't matter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
