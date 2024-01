3 Reasons Roku Stock Could Crush the Market for the Next Decade

Streaming company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of those growth stocks that ballooned up during the last bull market, partially deflated in 2022-2023, but hasn't come close to recovering from the fall, despite the S&P 500 cracking new all-time highs.Shares still trade down over 80% from their former peak, so it's been a painful few years if you bought the stock back then. However, the future might be as bright as ever for the company.There are three key reasons why this stock will outperform the broader stock market over the upcoming decade. It's a trifecta of good news that could launch the stock from its depressed prices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel