22.06.2022 15:35:00
3 Reasons Roku Stock May Be a Buy
It's been a brutal year for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) investors to say the least. Shares have been absolutely pummeled, with the stock price falling more than 60% year to date. Zooming out over the past twelve months, the stock has lost more than 75% of its value. Ouch! While the benefit of hindsight suggests the stock's valuation may have, indeed, gotten ahead of itself, there's good reason to believe that its subsequent pullback may have gone too far.Here are three specific reasons why investors should be seriously considering buying shares of this growth stock today.Continue reading
