3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Is the Best Cruise Line Stock

Earnings season has come to a close for the three publicly traded cruise lines. Once again, it's Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) at the head of the pack in this fiscal regatta.This isn't meant to discredit the inspiring comeback for the industry itself. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) may have plummeted 15% on Wednesday after posting mixed financial results, but the third-largest player in this space still joins its peers in raising its earnings guidance with forward bookings at an all-time high. Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) -- the top dog by revenue and fleet size -- set the proper bullish tone in late March with its update, as its fiscal year ends a month earlier than its smaller rivals.It's just becoming clearer that Royal Caribbean is the class act for investors. Let's take a look at some of the reasons Royal Caribbean is a cut above Norwegian and Carnival.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel