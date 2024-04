3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Double Again in 2024

Last year was pretty splash-tacular for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) investors. The popular cruise line operator saw its shares more than double -- up 162% -- last year. Hot stocks rarely repeat the feat, and to be fair, Royal Caribbean is only up 6% in 2024 through Thursday's close. Just give it some time to find its sea legs again.Royal Caribbean cranked out another encouraging financial update this week. There are some pretty good reasons to believe that the world's second-largest cruise line can ramp up enough upticks in the next eight months to double again this year. Let's take a closer look at three of them.A lot has happened to Royal Caribbean 's public guidance in the last three months. It has been revising its profit outlook higher, doing so even between earnings calls at one point. Let's break it down:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel