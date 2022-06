3 Reasons Salesforce Stock Is a Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Fears of inflation and rising interest rates have sparked a steep sell-off in recent months that has driven down the share prices of countless companies. The current bear market has been especially unkind to growth stocks. Even powerful industry leaders like Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) have not been spared from the carnage.Yet therein lies your opportunity.The cloud computing titan's fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings report, which it released on Tuesday, showed that despite considerable macroeconomic challenges, it's continuing to grow its sales and free cash flow at impressive rates. With its stock price still down by about 25% even after Wednesday's sizable gains, now is a great time to consider buying Salesforce's shares.