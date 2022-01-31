Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
3 Reasons Sam Zell Is Optimistic About Office Real Estate
If you're nervous about investing in office buildings because of COVID-19 craziness, welcome to the club. Some would say we're in a risk-off phase -- people selling off their stocks in favor of tangible assets. How do office buildings fit in? And what's real estate king and billionaire Sam Zell, called the "forefather of modern real estate investment trusts," predicting?Both the office and in-person retail sectors took a huge hit from shelter-in-place and lockdown orders during COVID-19. Between the two sectors, Zell predicted on CNBC's Squawk Box that office space will be the sector more likely to rebound because he believes that people will be returning to the office post-pandemic. He's not as sure about retail.The Real Deal estimated that 62% of Americans worked from home during the height of the pandemic and that only 31% did so before the pandemic. Zell recognizes that many employees who tried working from home don't want to go back to the office. However, they probably will need to -- although perhaps in a hybrid form. If employers demand time spent in the office, then people will work in an office (either that or find a different employer).Continue reading
