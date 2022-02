3 Reasons Silvergate Capital Could Succeed Where Meta Failed in Crypto

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), a top bank providing crucial behind-the-scenes services to cryptocurrency investors, recently acquired the crypto project Diem from Meta Systems (NASDAQ: FB), formerly Facebook.Facebook's attempted foray into crypto was announced back in 2019 under the moniker Libra , but that met with stiff opposition from government regulators around the world.Silvergate has now acquired the assets, paying Meta $50 million in cash and issuing just over 1.22 million shares to the social-media company, for a total price tag of $182 million as of the deal's announcement on Jan. 31. Continue reading