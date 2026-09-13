Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.09.2026 03:30:00
3 Reasons SpaceX Stock Could Crash in Q4 -- and 1 Reason It Won't
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) had a strong positive impact on space stocks when it debuted through an initial public offering (IPO) on June 12. SpaceX shares were priced at $135 per share for the IPO, but the stock opened that day to the public at $150. It reached an intraday high of $176.52 before closing at $160.95.
Overall, though, the stock is down more than 7% this year, unless you were fortunate enough to buy it at its IPO price. Here are three reasons why the stock could crash in the fourth quarter and one reason why it won't.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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12.09.26
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11.09.26
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|Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Analysten von Goldman Sachs loben Cybercab-Ökonomie (finanzen.at)
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06.09.26
|European SpaceX rival launches rocket into orbit (Financial Times)