3 Reasons Target Will Win the Big-Box Wars This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past number of years haven't exactly been kind to physical retailers. Growth in the e-commerce space was already pushing some retailers toward the edge of extinction before the pandemic began. But the events of early 2020 only made an already dire situation for retailers even worse.Despite all of that upheaval, big-box retailers have largely managed to hold their own. And that's a good thing for retail REITs, which rely on big-box stores to serve as shopping center anchor tenants. It's a good thing for retail stock investors, too.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading