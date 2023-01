3 Reasons Tesla Stock Keeps Falling

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like many other stocks in 2022, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was ravaged by the bear market. Unlike many of these same stocks, the sell-off has accelerated in recent months. While the stock has rebounded slightly from its lows, it's still down 46% since October and down 70% since late 2021.While there are plenty of reasons to conclude the decline is justified, Tesla stock is starting to look tempting at these levels. Let's look at three challenges that have pushed the stock lower to see if Tesla's a buy.Image source: Tesla. Continue reading