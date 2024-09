3 Reasons Tesla's Robotaxi May Not Be a Game Changer, According to Ford's CEO

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) upcoming robotaxi event this year is likely to generate a lot of fanfare. It can help highlight just how far the company has come with respect to its autonomous driving capabilities. If it's a success, it has the potential to drive the stock to new heights.But not everyone is convinced that a robotaxi is what the industry needs, or that it will be an amazing growth opportunity. Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley recently discussed what a robotaxi might mean for the industry, and its limitations. Here are three reasons why he doesn't think it will be a game changer.Farley says that the technology for robotaxis is limited, noting that if there are adverse weather conditions (i.e., rain or snow) or if there is any problem whatsoever, a "physical backup plan" is going to be necessary.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool