13.05.2022 17:00:00
3 Reasons That Novavax Investors Could Be Looking For The Door
Down more than 68% year to date, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares just can't catch a break. Between interest rate-driven chaos in the market and a slew of regulatory and logistical setbacks for the biotech's attempt to profitably commercialize its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Nuvaxovid, the era of Novavax as a high-flying pandemic stock appears to be over.Now, investors are once again faced with determining whether the company remains a good investment, given its issues. Let's analyze three of the newest reasons that it might be better for shareholders to bug out rather than stay the course.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
