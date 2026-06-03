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03.06.2026 11:46:00
3 Reasons the 2027 COLA Forecast Should Change How You Plan for Social Security Right Now
Some people are bird-watchers and some people are Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) estimate watchers. (Of course, some folks are both!) If you've been keeping an eye on estimates of 2027's COLA, which will be announced in October, you've probably seen it change.Many look to the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) for estimates, and while the TSCL projected a COLA of 2.8% earlier in 2026, it upped that figure to 3.3% and, more recently, to 3.9%.Here's a look at how the 3.9% projection might change how you plan for Social Security.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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