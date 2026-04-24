GIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7F9 / ISIN: JP3264860002
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24.04.2026 16:05:00
3 Reasons the Sell-Off in Chewy Is a Gift for Long-Term Investors
Down nearly 20% to start the year, the drop in share price for Chewy's (NYSE: CHWY) stock looks like it could be a gift for long-term investors. In fact, it looks like one of the most attractively valued growth stocks in the consumer space.Let's look at three reasons to buy the stock for the long term.What differentiates e-commerce companies like Amazon and Chewy from brick-and-mortar retailers is that they tend to have more levers to pull to achieve strong operating leverage. Revenue growth is only half the story in retail, and operating leverage is when companies can grow their profits much more quickly than their revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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