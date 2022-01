3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With nothing more than a passing glance, the stock brokerage industry of today looks more or less like it did 20 years ago. And, with the exception of computerized trade execution, the brokerage business doesn't look all that different than how it looked 50 years ago.There are subtle, slow changes afoot, however, that spell opportunity for investors able to see the how the industry is evolving. A relatively young and small (for now) player called Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) is leading this charge, and rewarding shareholders handsomely as a result. In fact, the stock is up 240% just since its April 2019 IPO, reaching another record high late last month.There are three key reasons the best may be yet to come.Continue reading