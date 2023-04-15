|
15.04.2023 12:50:00
3 Reasons This High-Flying Travel Stock Could Crush the Nasdaq This Year
We're barely more than a quarter of the way through the year, and the Nasdaq has already put up some impressive numbers.The tech-centric index is up 15% through April 11. This is thanks to optimism that the economy could avoid a recession and due to the drumbeat of layoffs from big tech companies, showing that they're responding to investor demands for increased profitability.However, tech investors aren't out of the woods yet. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points this year, and the upcoming earnings season could be a rough one. Most of the big tech companies reported a sharp deceleration in growth in the fourth quarter.Continue reading
