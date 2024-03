3 Reasons This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy Right Now

Stocks known as the "Magnificent Seven" -- a reference to the 1960 Western -- have driven the market higher in recent months. This group of standout technology stocks led the S&P 500 to a new record high, confirming we're in a bull market.The excitement doesn't end here. Bull markets generally favor growth stocks, so these players could continue to thrive in the months and possibly years to come.If you want to get in on the Magnificent Seven story, you don't have to buy shares of every one of these top companies, however. Adding even one or two to your portfolio could offer you a significant boost over time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel